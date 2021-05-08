$2.83 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post $2.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $3.30 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 1,200,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.