$2.83 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post $2.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $3.30 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 1,200,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

