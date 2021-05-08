$201.27 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce $201.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.37 million and the highest is $221.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $218.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $989.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.11 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,698 shares of company stock worth $4,903,452. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after buying an additional 666,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.31. 283,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $115.80.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

