$206.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $206.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.32 million and the highest is $209.22 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $199.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $717.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.74 million to $720.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $700.52 million, with estimates ranging from $681.70 million to $713.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.07. 349,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day moving average is $139.71. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $91.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

