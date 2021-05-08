2,105 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $888,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,153.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,875 shares of company stock worth $24,300,481. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.