$213.34 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report sales of $213.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.18 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $882.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $932.00 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $17,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

CDE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

