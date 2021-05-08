21,370 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SENS shares. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

