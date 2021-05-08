26,744 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

