$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $113.54. 1,086,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

