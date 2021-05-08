$30.45 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post sales of $30.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. AxoGen posted sales of $22.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.90 million, with estimates ranging from $141.50 million to $148.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

AXGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,879. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $958.14 million, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

