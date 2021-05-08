$32.14 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $32.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $30.95 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $134.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.72 million to $138.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $157.50 million, with estimates ranging from $132.48 million to $174.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

CPRX opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $499.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 195,689 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

