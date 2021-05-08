$37.62 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $37.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.07 million to $38.17 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $151.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $794.91 million, a P/E ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.25. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

