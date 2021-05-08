$385.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce sales of $385.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.72 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $350.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

ARCC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,438. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $19.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.