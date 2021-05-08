4,199 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.