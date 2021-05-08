$42.18 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report $42.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.94 million to $42.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $190.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.76 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $234.10 million, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $240.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.43. 888,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,336. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.