4,489 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.