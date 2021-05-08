$449.35 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post $449.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $453.70 million and the lowest is $445.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $427.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OII. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.60.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.