498 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $435.99 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.37.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.