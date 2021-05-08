$5.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.23 and the lowest is $1.68. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,993.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.61.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $163.15. 11,952,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,035,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Moderna by 87.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Moderna by 60.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.