$50.18 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $50.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.43 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $20.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $201.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.51 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $271.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.33 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. Barclays upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.