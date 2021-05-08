$50.18 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $50.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.43 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $20.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $201.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.51 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $271.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.33 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. Barclays upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

