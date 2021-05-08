5,170 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.33. The company had a trading volume of 529,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $348.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

