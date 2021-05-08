5,475 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $74.82 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

