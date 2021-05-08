$558.88 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $558.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.93 million and the highest is $591.00 million. Roku posted sales of $356.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $32.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.00. 16,761,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

