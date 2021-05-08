$59.60 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to report sales of $59.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $303.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $318.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $520.85 million, with estimates ranging from $445.10 million to $596.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

HRMY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. 134,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,354. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

