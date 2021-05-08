$65.40 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will post $65.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.60 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $291.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $301.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $342.75 million, with estimates ranging from $329.60 million to $355.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13.

AKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKU. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Akumin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,181,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

