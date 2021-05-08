$743.00 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post $743.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.69 million and the highest is $750.18 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.72 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

ContextLogic stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.61. 4,251,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,277. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

