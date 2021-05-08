$876.48 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report sales of $876.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $873.11 million and the highest is $879.85 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,091,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373,758. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.