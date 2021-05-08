Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

