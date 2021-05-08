AceD (ACED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,765.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $558,991.39 and approximately $2,765.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.