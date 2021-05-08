Achain (ACT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.42 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $23.95 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00081053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00064606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00102623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.01 or 0.00763512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.87 or 0.09156603 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

