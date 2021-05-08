ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACM Research by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,280,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ACM Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

