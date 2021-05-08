ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues FY 0 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) updated its FY 0 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.29.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.07. 251,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,157. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

