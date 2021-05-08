ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) Shares Up 0.4%

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.90. 4,071,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,016% from the average session volume of 192,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ACON S2 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:STWO)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.