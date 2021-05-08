Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Shares of ACOR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 161,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,310. The company has a market cap of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several research firms have commented on ACOR. Cowen upped their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

