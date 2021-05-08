Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Acushnet has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

NYSE GOLF opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. Acushnet has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

