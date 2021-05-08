Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

AFIB opened at $11.88 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 265,946 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 425,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 104,788 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

