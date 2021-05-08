AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.68.

AHCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.93. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 49,975 shares during the period. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

