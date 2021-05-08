Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $13.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

