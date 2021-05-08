Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adecco Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. 23,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

