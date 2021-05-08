ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Down 0.9%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €12.52 ($14.73) and last traded at €12.54 ($14.75). Approximately 23,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.66 ($14.89).

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.65.

About ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

