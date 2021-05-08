Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Shares Up 7.5%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. 7,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 10,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Adventus Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADVZF)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

