AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,649 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,051,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,246,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after acquiring an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

