AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 682 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Insiders sold 162,068 shares of company stock worth $25,045,262 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

