AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $377,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

