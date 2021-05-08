AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 25.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.