AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Crown by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK opened at $113.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

