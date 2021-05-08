AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 43,143 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,143 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

