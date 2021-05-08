AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV opened at $346.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.48. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.