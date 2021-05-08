AECOM (ACM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

