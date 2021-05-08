Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $50.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,664 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

