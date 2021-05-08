Agrello (DLT) Market Cap Reaches $23.18 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Agrello has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00064924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.51 or 0.00778388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,604.74 or 0.09514954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

DLT is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,124,581 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

